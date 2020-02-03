(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 3)

The government was negative about banning foreigners from entering Korea based on the World Health Organization's advice that foreign governments should not limit their people's trips to China for trade and other purposes. The Moon administration came under attack for bending over backwards not to offend China. According to Chinese authorities, as many as 24 countries have banned entry of foreigners who visited China, including Hubei Province, along with limitations on their visas and bans on flights to China. Two days before the decision by Seoul, Tokyo denied entry of all foreigners who had stayed in Hubei for the last two weeks, and Washington expanded its ban to all parts of China.