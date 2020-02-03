Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Feb. 3

All Headlines 09:27 February 03, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- N. Korea strengthens checks on entrants from overseas trips to fight coronavirus

-- 'Parasite' wins two titles at British Academy awards

-- Interview with ballerina Kang Hyo-jung

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus

-- Earnings reports from LG Chem, others
(END)

