Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Feb. 3
All Headlines 09:27 February 03, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- N. Korea strengthens checks on entrants from overseas trips to fight coronavirus
-- 'Parasite' wins two titles at British Academy awards
-- Interview with ballerina Kang Hyo-jung
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus
-- Earnings reports from LG Chem, others
(END)
