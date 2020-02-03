LG Chem 2019 net profit down 75.2 pct. to 376.1 bln won
All Headlines 08:00 February 03, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Monday reported its 2019 net income of 376.1 billion won (US$ 315.6 million), down 75.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 895.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.24 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 1.6 percent to 28.62 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
