N. Korea strengthens checks on entrants from overseas trips to fight coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has strengthened the screening of entrants from foreign countries as part of stepped-up efforts to prevent an outbreak of the new type of coronavirus in the country, state media reported Monday.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang has drawn up measures to put all people coming from overseas trips after Jan. 13 through thorough medical checks and supervision.
North Korea's health ministry "is making measures in a timely manner to block the spread of the disease," the KCNA added.
The move is the latest in a series of measures Pyongyang has taken against the fast-spreading outbreak of the pneumonia-like illness that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December.
The North recently shut down all its air and railway routes across its borders with China and decided to keep all foreigners arriving in the country via China isolated for up to one month to prevent the spread of the deadly virus onto its soil.
Last week, North Korea declared the launch of a national emergency system against the new virus, calling such preventive efforts a "political matter" that determines the fate of the country.
North Korea has yet to confirm any coronavirus outbreak though the virus has been fast spreading in China and many other countries. In China alone, the virus has killed more than 300 people and infected about 15,000 people.
In an interview carried by the North's Korean Central TV on Sunday, a health ministry official said while there has been no reported case of the new coronavirus infection, the country should stay vigilant and strive to prevent a possible outbreak.
