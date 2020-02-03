S. Korea's debt-GDP ratio increases at 2nd-fastest pace worldwide
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ratio of private debt to gross domestic product (GDP) grew at the second-fastest click among major economies in the third quarter of 2019, data showed Monday.
Household debt in Asia's fourth-largest economy accounted for 95.1 percent of the country's GDP as of end-September last year, up 3.9 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the data by the Institute of International Finance.
The growth rate was the second highest among 34 major countries in the world, including nations in the eurozone.
Hong Kong chalked up the fastest on-year increase of 6.3 percentage points, followed by China with 3.5 percentage points.
South Korea's ratio of non-financial firms' debt to GDP came to 101.6 percent as of end-September, up 6.3 percentage points from a year earlier and the second-highest on-year gain after Brazil's 7.5 percentage points.
Yet, the growth pace of Seoul's government debt was weaker than most major economies. South Korea's state debt came to 40.2 percent as of end-September, up 3.5 points from a year earlier. The figure was lower than 10.1 percentage points for Britain and 4.6 percentage points for China.
Due to the fast increase of household and corporate debts, South Korea's ratio of total debt to GDP climbed at the fastest pace among the 34 nations over the one-year period.
The data also showed the world's debt totaled US$252.6 trillion as of end-September, up $9.6 trillion from a year earlier, with the tally forecast to top $257 trillion at the end of the first quarter this year.
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 12th new coronavirus case, 70 potential cases under observation
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15