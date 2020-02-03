Novel coronavirus expected to weigh on S. Korea's economy: finance minister
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus is expected to weigh on South Korea's economy unless the epidemic is contained swiftly, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday.
The coronavirus epidemic has had a limited impact on the Korean economy so far, but it is difficult to determine how the virus will affect the nation's economy, Hong told a meeting with economy-related ministers earlier in the day.
"There is a high possibility that this situation could slow China's economy," Hong said. "In this case, it will have a negative impact on the global economy."
The government will spare no efforts to minimize the economic fallout from the virus, Hong said.
South Korea's exports fell at a slower-than-expected pace in January but extended the slump to a 14th-consecutive month due to fewer working days and still weak demand for chips.
Outbound shipments came to US$43.35 billion last month, down 6.1 percent from $46.17 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
But when measured by working days, exports increased 4.8 percent in January to reach $2 billion a day, marking the first on-year increase in 14 months, according to the ministry.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 12th new coronavirus case, 70 potential cases under observation
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15