Monday's weather forecast

February 03, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-3 Cloudy 10

Incheon 02/-2 Cloudy 10

Suwon 03/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 04/-1 Sunny 20

Daejeon 05/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 03/-5 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 06/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/01 Snow 20

Gwangju 06/-1 Snow 20

Jeju 09/06 Rain 30

Daegu 06/00 Sunny 20

Busan 09/03 Cloudy 10

