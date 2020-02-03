(LEAD) Defense chief to visit India for bilateral talks, defense expo
(ATTN: ADDS major pending defense projects between two sides in paras 5-7)
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo was set to depart for India on Monday to hold talks with his Indian counterpart to explore ways to further bilateral ties, his office said Monday.
During the four-day official visit at the invitation of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Jeong will also attend DEFEXPO 2020, one of Asia's largest defense expos, set for Feb. 5-9 in the Indian city of Lucknow, according to his ministry.
"During the visit, the two ministers will hold talks to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in their defense and arms industry fields," the ministry said in a release.
The defense expo is expected to bring together some 700 companies from around 30 countries across the world, including 12 South Korean firms, according to the ministry.
Jeong's visit comes as India is expected to make a final decision on whether to buy South Korea's K-30 anti-aircraft defense system, named Biho.
Last year, the Indian army selected the Biho system, developed by South Korea's Hanwha Defense Systems Corps., in cooperation with LIG Nex1 Co., as the sole candidate for acquisition. But the project has been delayed after Russia, another bidder for the project, has raised questions over the bidding process, according to arms procurement agency officials.
Also drawing attention is India's project to build six submarines worth more than US$7 billion. South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is one of the five foreign shipbuilders that made a bid for the mega project, with the final selection expected in mid-2022, they added.
The minister will also visit an Indian hospital and hold events for Indian veterans who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War to express gratitude for their role.
On the outbreak of the war, India sent its 60th Parachute Field Ambulance Platoon of 627 medics, who took care of 220,000 soldiers and civilians, according to government data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
4
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
5
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 12th new coronavirus case, 70 potential cases under observation
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15