Hyundai to supply 1,000 Sonata taxis to Saudi airport
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday it will supply 1,000 Sonata taxis to a Saudi Arabian airport this year.
Hyundai has signed a supply deal with Al-Safwa, one of Saudi Arabia's major transportation companies, to provide 1,000 Sonata sedans as taxis for operation at King Khalid International Airport, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai has delivered 100 Sonata taxis to Al-Safwa, with the remaining 900 scheduled to be gradually delivered to the company by December, it said.
The company didn't provide the value of the contract.
In 2019, Hyundai sold a total of 125,625 vehicles in Saudi Arabia, accounting for 23 percent of the local vehicle market, the statement said.
