Hyundai to supply 1,000 Sonata taxis to Saudi airport

All Headlines 09:44 February 03, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday it will supply 1,000 Sonata taxis to a Saudi Arabian airport this year.

Hyundai has signed a supply deal with Al-Safwa, one of Saudi Arabia's major transportation companies, to provide 1,000 Sonata sedans as taxis for operation at King Khalid International Airport, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai has delivered 100 Sonata taxis to Al-Safwa, with the remaining 900 scheduled to be gradually delivered to the company by December, it said.

The company didn't provide the value of the contract.

In 2019, Hyundai sold a total of 125,625 vehicles in Saudi Arabia, accounting for 23 percent of the local vehicle market, the statement said.

This undated file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor, shows the Sonata taxis delivered to Al-Safwa for operation at the King Khalid International Airport. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


#Hyundai-Saudi Arabia deal
