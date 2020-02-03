BTS drops 2nd trailer for upcoming album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop band BTS on Monday dropped the second trailer for its upcoming album, "Map of the Soul: 7," set for official release on Feb. 21.
"Outro: Ego," member J-Hope's solo song and the outro track of the band's fourth full album, was released on BTS' social media accounts and to the band's mobile app-based fan community early Monday.
The first trailer, "Interlude: Shadow," starring member Suga, was released last month.
The video for "Ego" briefly walks viewers through images from BTS' musical releases in its seven-year career, while J-Hope's musings on his fate as a musician are highlighted by words onscreen.
The kinetic typography effects throughout the video add to the African rhythm-based pop song's funkiness and colorfulness.
The band's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said the new song uses samples from "2 Cool 4 Skool," the title track of the band's debut album from June 2013.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
4
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
5
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 12th new coronavirus case, 70 potential cases under observation
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15