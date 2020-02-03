Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS drops 2nd trailer for upcoming album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop band BTS on Monday dropped the second trailer for its upcoming album, "Map of the Soul: 7," set for official release on Feb. 21.

"Outro: Ego," member J-Hope's solo song and the outro track of the band's fourth full album, was released on BTS' social media accounts and to the band's mobile app-based fan community early Monday.

The first trailer, "Interlude: Shadow," starring member Suga, was released last month.

These images, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, are from the video of BTS band member J-Hope's "Outro: Ego." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The video for "Ego" briefly walks viewers through images from BTS' musical releases in its seven-year career, while J-Hope's musings on his fate as a musician are highlighted by words onscreen.

The kinetic typography effects throughout the video add to the African rhythm-based pop song's funkiness and colorfulness.

The band's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said the new song uses samples from "2 Cool 4 Skool," the title track of the band's debut album from June 2013.

These images, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, are from the video of BTS band member J-Hope's "Outro: Ego." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

