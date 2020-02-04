(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 4)

Washington denied US entry to foreign nationals who have traveled anywhere in China in the past 14 days. The Philippines and Australia have temporarily banned noncitizens who recently traveled to China. New Zealand began to deny entry to visitors departing from or transiting through China for two weeks starting Monday. Vietnam recently barred almost all flights to and from China. Italy suspended all flights to and from China. Some Latin American countries have either barred entry for people coming from China or canceled flights from the nation.