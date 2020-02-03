Military to postpone annual training for reservists due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to postpone regular training sessions for reserve forces as part of efforts to contain the new type of coronavirus, the defense ministry has said.
The regular trainings for the country's 2.75 million-strong reserve forces were scheduled to kick off on March 2 across the nation, but they will be held after April 17, according to the ministry on Sunday.
"We will notify the people of the details later after rearranging the schedule," the ministry said in a release.
Reservists are required to go through one training session of one to three days per year.
As part of efforts to prevent the deadly virus from spreading into barracks, the military also barred family members of new recruits from attending admission ceremonies, effective on Sunday.
Along with those who visited China, service personnel who returned from Hong Kong and Macao recently have also been quarantined, the ministry said. The incubation period for the novel virus is known to be around 14 days.
The Military Manpower Administration started this year's physical checkup for potential draftees on Monday, and set up a special team against the outbreak.
It also postponed checkups for 11 out of 234 candidates who are subject to the examination this month, as they recently visited China, according to the administration.
As of Monday morning, South Korea has 15 confirmed cases of the virus, believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. No suspected or confirmed cases have been reported among soldiers.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
4
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
5
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 12th new coronavirus case, 70 potential cases under observation
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15