The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 February 03, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.30 1.30
2-M 1.35 1.36
3-M 1.40 1.42
6-M 1.41 1.42
12-M 1.43 1.45
(END)
