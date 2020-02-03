IZ*ONE set to return with new album this month
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Resuming its high-profile music career, girl band IZ*ONE will release a new album, "Bloom*Iz," this month, its management agency said Monday.
The new album, set for release on Feb. 17, is the 12-member girl group's first full-length album, marking the resumption of the band's activities after a three-month hiatus.
The band temporarily suspended its activities in November as producers of cable music channel Mnet's "Produce" audition show came under a police investigation over allegations they fixed the results of the vote-based competition show. IZ*ONE debuted in 2018 through the show's third season.
CJ ENM, the operator of Mnet, has since striven to bring the girl band back to the music scene, pledging in late December to set up a 30 billion won (US$25 million) fund to help further develop the K-pop industry as a redemption gesture.
The band, composed of nine Korean and three Japanese members, has so far released two EPs, "Color*IZ" and "Heart*Iz."
The second EP sold more than 130,000 copies in the first week of its official release in April 2019, the highest sales by any K-pop girl band at that time.
Pre-sales of IZ*ONE's new album had topped the album sales charts in Korea and Japan before the band abruptly postponed the album's official release less than one week before the release date on Nov. 11.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
4
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
5
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
3
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
4
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
1
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 12th new coronavirus case, 70 potential cases under observation
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15