10 companies added to antitrust watchlist during Nov.-Jan. period
SEJONG, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean business group affiliates under tight mutual investment and loan guarantee restrictions increased in the November-January period, the country's antitrust regulator said Monday.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said 2,125 firms were on its watchlist as of last Friday, up 10 from three months earlier.
Under South Korean fair trade law, affiliates of large conglomerates with assets exceeding 10 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) are restricted from making equity investments in their affiliated companies or offering loan guarantees to each other.
The conglomerates are also required to make public major management decisions regarding their non-listed affiliates and are barred from engaging in excessive trading among affiliates.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
3
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
2
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15