GM Korea's Jan. sales plunge 47 pct on lower demand
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Monday its sales plunged 47 percent last month from a year earlier on lower demand for its models.
GM Korea sold 20,484 vehicles in January, down from 38,705 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 0.9 percent to 5,101 units in January from 5,053 units a year ago. But exports slumped 54 percent to 15,383 autos from 33,652 during the same period, it said.
GM Korea launched the U.S.-made Equinox SUV and the upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar in 2018, and the midsize Colorado pickup truck and the Traverse SUV last year. But the vehicles didn't help buoy the company's sales.
For the whole of 2019, its sales fell 9.9 percent to 417,226 autos from 462,871 in the year-ago period.
