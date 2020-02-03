Hyundai sees output cut as 'inevitable' amid coronavirus woes
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it will inevitably suspend some vehicle assembly lines at its domestic plants due to shortages of Chinese-made auto parts in light of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
Vice President Ha Eon-tae, head of the main plant in Ulsan, said that it is inevitable that the company will suspend the operation of some lines at its plants, as parts suppliers in China are suspending output due to the Chinese government's restrictions on plant operations amid the coronavirus scare, a company spokesman said.
"The company and the union are in talks to decide on what production lines at local plants will be suspended to cope with shortages of auto components from China," he said in an email message sent to workers at Hyundai Motor's plant in Ulsan, about 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Meanwhile, Kia Motors Corp., which is 34 percent owned by Hyundai, has started reducing output at its plants in Hwaseong, 160 km south of Seoul, and Gwangju, 330 km south of the capital, due to lack of wiring and other parts from South Korean suppliers that have factories in China.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
3
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
2
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15