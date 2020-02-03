Hyundai's Jan. sales fall 3.6 pct on weak local demand
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Monday its sales fell 3.6 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic sales.
Hyundai Motor sold 304,076 vehicles in January, down from 315,394 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 21 percent to 47,591 units last month from 60,440 a year ago. But overseas sales rose 0.6 percent to 256,485 from 254,954 over the cited period, the statement said.
Lower demand from China and emerging markets also weighed on the company's overall sales last month, the company said.
For all of 2019, its sales declined 3.6 percent to 4,422,644 autos from 4,589,199 units in the year-ago period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
