KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KSOE 113,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,800 DN 50
DaeduckElec 8,950 DN 150
Hanssem 71,000 DN 300
Hanmi Science 32,050 DN 150
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,050 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 210,000 DN 1,000
Kogas 31,700 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 125,000 0
MERITZ SECU 3,630 DN 30
HtlShilla 90,300 UP 2,900
CJ LOGISTICS 142,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 62,200 DN 500
DaelimInd 79,600 DN 1,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13150 DN100
KiaMtr 40,100 DN 800
Donga Socio Holdings 93,800 DN 100
SK hynix 94,700 UP 1,200
Youngpoong 612,000 DN 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 DN 600
Hanwha 21,400 DN 350
SGBC 32,650 DN 850
Hyosung 70,100 DN 1,100
LOTTE 34,150 DN 1,150
AK Holdings 30,100 DN 250
Binggrae 53,600 UP 700
GCH Corp 19,700 DN 750
LotteChilsung 124,000 0
HyundaiMtr 123,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 74,000 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 DN 250
POSCO 214,500 DN 6,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,700 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG SDS 191,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,100 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,830 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 42,550 UP 50
SLCORP 16,550 DN 200
Yuhan 217,500 DN 500
SamsungElec 57,200 UP 800
