KSOE 113,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,800 DN 50

DaeduckElec 8,950 DN 150

Hanssem 71,000 DN 300

Hanmi Science 32,050 DN 150

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,050 UP 600

SamsungF&MIns 210,000 DN 1,000

Kogas 31,700 DN 800

SamsungElecMech 125,000 0

MERITZ SECU 3,630 DN 30

HtlShilla 90,300 UP 2,900

CJ LOGISTICS 142,500 DN 3,500

DOOSAN 62,200 DN 500

DaelimInd 79,600 DN 1,400

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13150 DN100

KiaMtr 40,100 DN 800

Donga Socio Holdings 93,800 DN 100

SK hynix 94,700 UP 1,200

Youngpoong 612,000 DN 14,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 DN 600

Hanwha 21,400 DN 350

SGBC 32,650 DN 850

Hyosung 70,100 DN 1,100

LOTTE 34,150 DN 1,150

AK Holdings 30,100 DN 250

Binggrae 53,600 UP 700

GCH Corp 19,700 DN 750

LotteChilsung 124,000 0

HyundaiMtr 123,500 DN 1,500

AmoreG 74,000 UP 1,800

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 DN 250

POSCO 214,500 DN 6,500

SPC SAMLIP 73,700 DN 2,500

SAMSUNG SDS 191,500 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 30,100 0

KUMHOTIRE 3,830 UP 10

DB INSURANCE 42,550 UP 50

SLCORP 16,550 DN 200

Yuhan 217,500 DN 500

SamsungElec 57,200 UP 800

