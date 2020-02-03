KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NHIS 11,050 0
SK Discovery 23,250 DN 50
LS 38,900 DN 950
GC Corp 120,500 DN 3,000
GS E&C 27,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 284,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 94,100 UP 600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,800 DN 90
SKC 53,900 UP 1,800
GS Retail 40,350 UP 700
Ottogi 500,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 22,800 DN 1,250
ORION Holdings 15,250 DN 300
LotteFood 352,500 DN 7,500
NEXENTIRE 8,050 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 92,600 DN 300
KCC 194,000 DN 7,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,400 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 39,300 UP 150
HITEJINRO 30,300 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 21,800 DN 200
Daesang 20,850 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,895 DN 80
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,650 UP 250
SsangyongMtr 1,900 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,080 DN 15
Shinsegae 269,000 UP 2,000
CJ CGV 27,900 UP 1,650
IS DONGSEO 28,350 DN 300
KISWire 17,350 DN 650
DB HiTek 28,800 UP 1,450
CJ 82,000 DN 800
JWPHARMA 28,400 DN 900
LGInt 11,850 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 4,855 DN 65
SBC 12,600 DN 300
HankookShellOil 297,000 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 13,600 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,300 UP 2,300
TaekwangInd 921,000 DN 12,000
