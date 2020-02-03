KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SsangyongCement 4,950 DN 15
KAL 24,150 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,550 DN 30
LG Corp. 69,800 DN 500
BoryungPharm 13,600 0
L&L 13,650 DN 300
NamyangDairy 409,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,150 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,450 DN 850
Nongshim 231,500 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 40,650 DN 800
S-Oil 73,500 DN 2,700
LG Innotek 150,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,200 DN 650
Hanchem 108,500 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 65,600 UP 200
Mobis 228,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,400 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 10,000 DN 50
S-1 91,300 UP 200
OCI 54,300 DN 1,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 51,900 DN 800
KorZinc 376,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,580 DN 70
SYC 41,850 DN 450
DWS 25,150 DN 150
UNID 42,950 DN 1,050
KEPCO 25,050 DN 300
SamsungSecu 35,000 DN 250
SKTelecom 226,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 38,150 DN 800
HyundaiElev 59,700 DN 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,800 DN 500
Hanon Systems 10,400 DN 100
SK 231,500 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 5,760 UP 80
GKL 18,300 0
Handsome 27,350 DN 50
WJ COWAY 86,900 DN 900
