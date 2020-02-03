KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,000 DN 2,500
IBK 10,650 DN 100
KorElecTerm 37,100 DN 1,150
NamhaeChem 7,580 DN 170
DONGSUH 16,250 DN 50
BGF 4,995 DN 135
SamsungEng 16,550 DN 700
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 3,910 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 36,850 DN 1,100
CheilWorldwide 21,350 UP 200
KT 24,750 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL211500 UP6500
LG Uplus 13,050 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,900 DN 1,600
KT&G 93,400 DN 1,700
DHICO 5,380 DN 90
LG Display 15,050 DN 350
Kangwonland 27,100 DN 450
NAVER 177,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 159,500 UP 500
NCsoft 640,000 UP 4,000
DSME 24,400 DN 300
DSINFRA 4,915 DN 5
DWEC 4,340 DN 10
Donga ST 93,000 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,500 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 237,500 0
DongwonF&B 208,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 37,000 DN 550
LGH&H 1,250,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 350,000 UP 12,500
KEPCO E&C 19,200 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,400 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,200 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,200 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 64,900 DN 1,000
Celltrion 166,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 19,850 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,000 0
