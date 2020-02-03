Innocean Worldwide Q4 net income up 14.8 pct. to 26.7 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 26.7 billion won (US$ 22.4 million), up 14.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 17.7 percent on-year to 39.7 billion won. Sales increased 8.2 percent to 359.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 16.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
