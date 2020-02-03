Kia's Jan. sales rise 2.5 pct on overseas sales
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday its sales rose 2.5 percent last month from a year earlier helped by robust overseas sales.
Kia sold 215,112 vehicles in January, up from 209,870 units a year ago, driven by strong sales of its flagship Telluride sport utility vehicle model in the United States, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 2.5 percent on-year to 37,050 units last month from 38,010. But overseas sales climbed 3.6 percent to 178,062 vehicles from 171,860 during the same period, it said.
For the whole of 2019, sales dropped 1.5 percent to 2,770,693 from 2,812,200 the year before, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
