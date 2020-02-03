S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 3, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 February 03, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.256 1.264 -0.8
3-year TB 1.291 1.303 -1.2
10-year TB 1.547 1.558 -1.1
2-year MSB 1.281 1.300 -1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.884 1.899 -1.5
91-day CD 1.420 1.420 0.0
(END)
