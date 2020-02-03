N. Korea ranks 137th in women's power index
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea ranked 137th out of 193 countries in terms of the gender gap in political participation, a recent global index showed.
The North scored 14 points out of 100 in the index compiled by the Council on Foreign Relations, a U.S.-based think tank, based on data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the U.N. Statistics Division.
The index analyzes the gender gap in political representation based on the proportion of women who serve as heads of state or government, in cabinets, in national legislatures, as candidates for national legislatures and in local government bodies.
No female head of state has served in the country since 1946, the index said.
Around 18 percent of the seats in the Supreme People's Assembly, the country's legislature, were held by women and around 18 percent of candidates for the legislature were female. No data was available for the percentage of women in the cabinet and local government bodies.
South Korea ranked 124th with a score of 17, while Costa Rica topped the list, followed by Sweden.
