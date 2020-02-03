Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
Moon says S. Korea is with China against coronavirus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday emphasized the need for South Korea to provide China with every possible support in its fight against a new coronavirus, reaffirming his administration's commitment to all-out "preemptive" efforts to contain it.
He added related travel restrictions, announced by his government a day earlier, were "inevitable" to protect the people here against the fast-moving virus.
Korean airlines to further cut, suspend flights to China amid coronavirus scare
SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co. and other South Korean airlines said Monday they will cut or suspend more flights to China amid mounting fears over the novel coronavirus.
Korean Air Lines Co., the country's national flag carrier, said it will additionally reduce services on nine Chinese routes between Feb. 7 and 22. The move will affect its 68 flights to Chinese cities, including Tianjin, Guangzhou, Xian and Pudong.
(2nd LD) Seoul stocks almost flat after rollercoaster amid virus woes
SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended nearly flat on Monday after trimming earlier losses as China moves to stabilize markets by injecting liquidity amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.13 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 2,118.88. The index dipped to as low as 2,082.74 points at one point.
SNU's dorm to separate Chinese students deemed at risk of coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korean universities are taking various measures to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, including the separation of Chinese students deemed at risk of the viral disease, officials said Monday.
A recent decision by Seoul National University (SNU) to assemble all Chinese students who have recently visited China in one dormitory building appears to be the most radical of them all.
S. Korea-U.S. drills unaffected by inter-Korean military pact: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- A military tension-reduction agreement signed in 2018 between South and North Korea caused no restrictions on joint military exercises between the South and the United States, Seoul's defense ministry said Monday.
Some local media reports have claimed the Comprehensive Military Agreement, signed during the third inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has barred Seoul and Washington from staging firing drills near inter-Korean border areas.
(2nd LD) S. Korea has no plan to pull consular staff out of Wuhan: official
SEOUL -- South Korea has no plan to withdraw the last-remaining staff members from its consulate in the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, an official said Monday.
Eight people are still working at the South Korean consulate general in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus outbreak under lockdown, including Vice Consul General Lee Kwang-ho serving as interim head of the mission, according to the foreign ministry.
