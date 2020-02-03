45 people contacted by 1st coronavirus patient released from monitoring
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday that it has released 45 people quarantined because they had contact with the country's first confirmed sufferer of the new coronavirus.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 75 others who came into contact with the second person here to have contracted the novel virus will also be released from observation on Friday if none show signs of being sick.
They have been under observation for potential symptoms of the disease and to prevent its spread.
The country reported its first case of the potentially fatal disease on Jan. 20.
The first confirmed case involves a 35-year-old Chinese woman who showed signs of being sick when she arrived in the country and was held at Incheon International Airport.
The second confirmed case was a 55-year-old man who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the viral illness, on Jan. 22 and tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus two days later.
Since Jan. 3, the public health agency has tested 490 people for the coronavirus -- 15 are confirmed to have contracted it and 414 have been released from isolation. But 61 people are still being quarantined over possible infection.
-
-
