Global memory chip production unaffected by coronavirus: report
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Global memory chip production appears to be unaffected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, a market researcher said Monday, as no chip manufacturing facilities in the virus-hit country have so far closed or suspended operations.
TrendForce said overall production of memory chips, such as DRAM and NAND flash, is likely to remain unaffected by the deadly virus in the short term as global chipmakers' plants, including those run by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix inc., are operating as usual.
The Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, is believed to be the place where the outbreak started. So far, more than 360 people have been killed in China due to the novel coronavirus, with over 17,000 infected, according to Beijing's health authorities.
"In terms of DRAM suppliers, of the three major suppliers, only SK hynix's production base in Wuxi is located in China, but since it is far away from Wuhan, it has not been directly impacted by the outbreak," TrendForce said. "Also, during the Chinese New Year, the shifts of most fab employees have already been scheduled, so the production line remains operational."
SK hynix is the No. 2 maker of DRAM chips in the world, with a 28 percent market share in the third quarter.
Although the outbreak doesn't appear to have a big impact on DRAM production for the time being, however, TrendForce said that chipmakers still need to monitor closely whether the spread of the virus could affect logistics and transportation systems in China and cause supply shortages.
Regarding NAND flash supply, TrendForce said it also finds no big problems in chipmakers' fab operations, but noted that their expansion plans could be affected if the epidemic is prolonged.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chipmaker, runs a NAND flash plant in Xian, Shaanxi province, while U.S. tech giant Intel Corp. operates a NAND flash production facility in Dalian, Liaoning province.
"Samsung's Xian production base is the center of this year's expansion," it said. "Since the locations of both bases are relatively less affected by the epidemic, besides basic preventive measures, indirect labor will resume work on February 3 and the fabs will operate as usual."
With memory chip fabs running normally, TrendForce also expected a slight increase in memory chip contract prices in the first quarter.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
3
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
2
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
5
Duty-free shop in S. Korea closes due to new coronavirus