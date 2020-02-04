Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korean patient infected with new coronavirus soon to be fully cured, virus remedy taking shape (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- No progress yet in announced plan for hospital specializing in treating contagious diseases (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party pushes for expanding entry restrictions in response to virus (Donga llbo)

-- New coronavirus causes more deaths than SARS, S. Korea mulls additional entry restrictions (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Chinese shares plunge 7.7 pct amid virus-led panic (Segye Times)

-- Global manufacturing supply chains suffer 'virus shock' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Koreans rush to cancel hotel reservations, tourism industry directly hit by coronavirus outbreak (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 336 schools, kindergartens nationwide temporarily close or delay starting new semester (Hankyoreh)

-- Cold wave to start today, coldest weather of this winter forecast (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's car industry hit by 'triple crises' of slump in domestic demand, production, exports (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Chinese stock market suffers 'Black Monday,' down 7.7 pct amid Wuhan fear (Korea Economic Daily)

