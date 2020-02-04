S. Korea to swiftly take measures against virus-triggered volatility
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will swiftly take measures to stabilize its financial markets in case of increased volatility amid growing concerns about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading new coronavirus in China and other nations, a senior government official said Tuesday.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom told a meeting with senior economic and financial officials that the virus is expected to have a negative impact on the Korean economy.
"If volatility rises in financial and currency markets, authorities will swiftly and firmly take stabilization measures," Kim told the meeting.
"In case of a rise in volatility, the government will cope with its contingency plan," Kim said.
Kim also warned against price-rigging of face masks, saying the government will punish those who engage in price-rigging as demand for face masks surges.
So far, South Korea has 15 confirmed cases of the virus, believed to have originated in the Chinese central city of Wuhan. The virus has killed more than 420 people in China's Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital city.
Starting Tuesday, South Korea will temporarily ban foreigners who have visited Hubei within 14 days from entering the nation.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
3
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
3
(LEAD) Hundreds of schools closed to stem spread of new coronavirus
-
4
S. Korea-U.S. drills unaffected by inter-Korean military pact: Seoul ministry
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15