Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Feb. 4

All Headlines 09:29 February 04, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- First day of S. Korea's entry ban on foreigners traveling from China's Hubei

-- New Chinese ambassador's press conference

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus

-- Consumer prices in January

-- Supply crunch looming at Korean automakers amid coronavirus
(END)

