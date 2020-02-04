Daejong Awards postponed due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- This year's Daejong Film Awards, one of the prominent film events in South Korea, has been postponed amid fears of the spread of the new coronavirus, organizers said Tuesday.
"We've decided to tentatively put off the awards ceremony as there are growing concerns over the safety of audiences and artists due to the widely spreading coronavirus," said the organizing committee of the 56th Daejong Film Awards.
The annual event was to be held Feb. 25 at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University in Seoul.
South Korea, which has 15 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning, has been beefing up quarantine efforts to prevent the further spread of the contagious virus
A number of cultural events and performances have been postponed, while hundreds of kindergartens and schools have delayed reopening after winter vacation.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
3
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) Hundreds of schools closed to stem spread of new coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea-U.S. drills unaffected by inter-Korean military pact: Seoul ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Supply shortage of face masks in S. Korea due to Chinese buying binge
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to test all people with signs of novel coronavirus