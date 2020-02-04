S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its 16th case of novel coronavirus infection, with the latest patient being placed under quarantine.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said more information on the latest case will be announced shortly.
Common signs of infection include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties and muscle cramps. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory syndrome and even lead to death.
The KCDC said that as of early Tuesday, the virus that is thought to have originated in Wuhan, China has claimed 426 lives, while infecting over 20,000 people in 27 countries.
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
3
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) Hundreds of schools closed to stem spread of new coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea-U.S. drills unaffected by inter-Korean military pact: Seoul ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Supply shortage of face masks in S. Korea due to Chinese buying binge
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to test all people with signs of novel coronavirus