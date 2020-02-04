N. Korea continues group events despite fears over new coronavirus
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Koreans have been moving around in large groups without wearing masks in state-organized events despite the government's campaign to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus, according to state media reports on Tuesday.
The North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, carried photos of participants in a 250-mile journey to celebrate the North's late founder and grandfather of the current leader, Kim Il-sung, saying they arrived in Phophyong in Ryanggang Province bordering China on Monday.
Photos showed hundreds of people gathered in a plaza and marching together without masks.
"At Phophyong, they were warmly welcomed by schoolchildren, officials and working people in Kim Hyong-jik County," the newspaper said.
The group began the journey in mid-January in Pyongyang.
On Sunday, another group of schoolchildren from across the country started an expedition to the birthplace of the late former leader and the current leader's father, Kim Jong-il.
These group expeditions came amid the North's efforts to prevent an outbreak of the new virus, which originated in the Chinese central city of Wuhan.
Pyongyang has stepped up its anti-coronavirus campaign, calling it an "important political matter" that could affect its existence.
The country has shut down all its air and railway routes to and from China and decided to keep all foreigners arriving in the country via China to be quarantined for up to one month.
North Korea has yet to confirm any coronavirus outbreak, though the virus has been spreading fast in China and many other countries. It has so far killed at least 425 and infected more than 20,000 people in China.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
5
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
3
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Hundreds of schools closed to stem spread of new coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea-U.S. drills unaffected by inter-Korean military pact: Seoul ministry