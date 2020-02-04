Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daekyo swings to profits in Q4

All Headlines 11:40 February 04, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Daekyo Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 1.6 billion won (US$ 1.3 million), shifting from a loss of 4.8 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 10.9 billion, compared with a loss of 3.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4 percent to 188.8 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

