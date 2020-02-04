Daekyo 2019 net profit down 3.9 pct. to 18.5 bln won
All Headlines 11:41 February 04, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Daekyo Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net income of 18.5 billion won (US$ 15.5 million), down 3.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 31.1 billion won, up 21.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 0.2 percent to 761.6 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
5
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
3
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Hundreds of schools closed to stem spread of new coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea-U.S. drills unaffected by inter-Korean military pact: Seoul ministry