Hana Financial Group Q4 net profit up 7.3 pct. to 375.4 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 375.4 billion won (US$ 316.2 million), up 7.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 766 billion won, up 49.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 15.6 percent to 6.37 trillion won.
The operating profit was 23.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
4
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
5
Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
-
3
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
1
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Hundreds of schools closed to stem spread of new coronavirus