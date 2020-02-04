Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:43 February 04, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12950 DN200
SK hynix 97,100 UP 2,400
KiaMtr 40,250 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 204,500 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,750 UP 700
Kogas 31,950 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 93,800 0
Youngpoong 613,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,550 UP 950
NEXENTIRE 7,930 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 93,200 UP 600
KCC 195,000 UP 1,000
KISWire 17,500 UP 150
LotteFood 350,500 DN 2,000
AmoreG 74,000 0
HyundaiMtr 124,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 13,900 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,300 UP 2,000
DaelimInd 81,700 UP 2,100
Hanwha 22,000 UP 600
DB HiTek 29,150 UP 350
CJ 84,700 UP 2,700
JWPHARMA 27,950 DN 450
LGInt 12,250 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 4,905 UP 50
TaekwangInd 914,000 DN 7,000
SsangyongCement 4,955 UP 5
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,580 UP 30
LG Corp. 71,500 UP 1,700
SsangyongMtr 1,895 DN 5
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,200 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 38,900 DN 400
HITEJINRO 30,800 UP 500
Yuhan 220,500 UP 3,000
SLCORP 16,700 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 141,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 61,500 DN 700
BoryungPharm 13,700 UP 100
L&L 13,600 DN 50
NamyangDairy 405,500 DN 3,500
(MORE)

