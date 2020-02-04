KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,350 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,650 UP 200
Shinsegae 273,000 UP 4,000
Nongshim 231,000 DN 500
SGBC 32,500 DN 150
Hyosung 70,200 UP 100
LOTTE 34,400 UP 250
AK Holdings 29,900 DN 200
Binggrae 53,600 0
GCH Corp 19,600 DN 100
LotteChilsung 123,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 0
POSCO 214,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 74,400 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 194,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,500 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,800 DN 30
DB INSURANCE 43,400 UP 850
SamsungElec 58,900 UP 1,700
NHIS 11,100 UP 50
SK Discovery 23,450 UP 200
LS 39,350 UP 450
GC Corp 121,000 UP 500
GS E&C 28,550 UP 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,150 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 308,000 UP 24,000
KPIC 96,700 UP 2,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,810 UP 10
SKC 58,000 UP 4,100
SBC 12,550 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 UP 800
TONGYANG 1,090 UP 10
Daesang 20,900 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,930 UP 35
ORION Holdings 15,250 0
KAL 25,750 UP 1,600
HankookShellOil 290,000 DN 7,000
MANDO 33,750 UP 450
GS Retail 39,500 DN 850
Ottogi 498,500 DN 1,500
