KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 22,950 UP 150
DaeduckElec 9,100 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 3,650 UP 20
HtlShilla 89,700 DN 600
Hanmi Science 32,400 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 134,000 UP 9,000
Hanssem 74,400 UP 3,400
KSOE 114,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,150 UP 350
OCI 54,600 UP 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,900 DN 1,000
KorZinc 382,000 UP 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,520 DN 60
SYC 42,000 UP 150
HyundaiMipoDock 41,000 UP 350
IS DONGSEO 28,350 0
S-Oil 73,400 DN 100
LG Innotek 155,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,650 UP 450
KumhoPetrochem 66,400 UP 800
Mobis 229,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,700 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,000 0
S-1 89,300 DN 2,000
Hanchem 109,500 UP 1,000
DWS 25,300 UP 150
UNID 42,300 DN 650
KEPCO 25,250 UP 200
SamsungSecu 34,900 DN 100
SKTelecom 226,500 0
S&T MOTIV 38,800 UP 650
HyundaiElev 61,300 UP 1,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,550 UP 750
Hanon Systems 10,450 UP 50
SK 232,500 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 5,690 DN 70
GKL 18,600 UP 300
Handsome 27,400 UP 50
WJ COWAY 86,500 DN 400
