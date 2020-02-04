KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 UP 2,500
IBK 10,550 DN 100
KorElecTerm 37,150 UP 50
NamhaeChem 7,780 UP 200
DONGSUH 16,200 DN 50
BGF 5,020 UP 25
SamsungEng 16,650 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 3,500
PanOcean 3,990 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 35,900 DN 950
CheilWorldwide 21,200 DN 150
KT 24,800 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213000 UP1500
LG Uplus 13,150 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,300 UP 400
KT&G 91,600 DN 1,800
DHICO 5,440 UP 60
LG Display 16,000 UP 950
Kangwonland 26,800 DN 300
NAVER 180,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 164,500 UP 5,000
NCsoft 656,000 UP 16,000
DSME 24,300 DN 100
DSINFRA 4,920 UP 5
DWEC 4,420 UP 80
Donga ST 93,200 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,500 0
CJ CheilJedang 239,500 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 216,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO KPS 36,600 DN 400
LGH&H 1,269,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 379,500 UP 29,500
KEPCO E&C 19,250 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,600 DN 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,350 DN 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,550 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 65,100 UP 200
Celltrion 167,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 19,400 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,500 UP 500
