LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 UP 2,500

IBK 10,550 DN 100

KorElecTerm 37,150 UP 50

NamhaeChem 7,780 UP 200

DONGSUH 16,200 DN 50

BGF 5,020 UP 25

SamsungEng 16,650 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 3,500

PanOcean 3,990 UP 80

SAMSUNG CARD 35,900 DN 950

CheilWorldwide 21,200 DN 150

KT 24,800 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213000 UP1500

LG Uplus 13,150 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,300 UP 400

KT&G 91,600 DN 1,800

DHICO 5,440 UP 60

LG Display 16,000 UP 950

Kangwonland 26,800 DN 300

NAVER 180,500 UP 3,000

Kakao 164,500 UP 5,000

NCsoft 656,000 UP 16,000

DSME 24,300 DN 100

DSINFRA 4,920 UP 5

DWEC 4,420 UP 80

Donga ST 93,200 UP 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,500 0

CJ CheilJedang 239,500 UP 2,000

DongwonF&B 216,000 UP 7,500

KEPCO KPS 36,600 DN 400

LGH&H 1,269,000 UP 19,000

LGCHEM 379,500 UP 29,500

KEPCO E&C 19,250 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,600 DN 800

HALLA HOLDINGS 40,350 DN 850

HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,550 UP 350

LGELECTRONICS 65,100 UP 200

Celltrion 167,500 UP 1,000

Huchems 19,400 DN 450

DAEWOONG PHARM 118,500 UP 500

(MORE)