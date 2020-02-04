S. Korea delivers 1.5 mln masks to virus-hit Wuhan: ministry
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has delivered 1.5 million masks and other relief items to the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, as part of a provision of such goods to help Beijing cope with the disease.
An Asiana Airlines cargo flight, carrying the masks and more than 120,000 items of protective clothing and goggles, left for Wuhan on Monday and returned early Tuesday, the ministry said.
Seoul announced last week it would provide 2 million masks and 100,000 other relief items to the region under lockdown, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, from where it has evacuated 701 South Korean nationals.
The delivered stock, however, fell short of the figures Seoul pledged earlier, as the items have also been running out fast in South Korea amid growing fear of person-to-person transmission. Seoul has reported 16 confirmed cases of infection.
"We plan to execute an additional provision this month in consideration of domestic demand of the items," a ministry official said.
Regarding a separate US$5 million emergency assistance plan to China, the government has provided Beijing with about $300,000 worth of protective clothing, and talks are under way to decide how to carry out the remainder, the official said.
