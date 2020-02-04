S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 4, 2020
All Headlines 16:32 February 04, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.272 1.256 +1.6
3-year TB 1.331 1.291 +4.0
10-year TB 1.628 1.547 +8.1
2-year MSB 1.311 1.281 +3.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.923 1.884 +3.9
91-day CD 1.420 1.420 0.0
(END)
