Military draft notice sent to disgraced K-pop star Seungri
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seungri, a former member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, has been sent a notification of his mandatory military service, while he has been on trial on charges of gambling and arranging prostitution, the military manpower agency said Tuesday.
Last month, the prosecution indicted the scandal-ridden celebrity without physical detention on charges of gambling overseas and breaching the foreign exchange transaction act, as well as the act on the punishment of arranging commercial sex acts.
"As investigation into singer Seungri finished, we've sent the notice to have him serve the due duty," the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said in a release.
The agency did not disclose the exact date as it is part of his personal information, but, the government generally sends the notice to draftees around a month ahead of the designated date.
All able-bodied South Korean men must carry out service for about two years in a country that faces North Korea across a heavily fortified border.
