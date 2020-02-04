Samsung launches powerful memory chip for AI, supercomputing systems
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has launched a new memory chip suited to high-performance computing (HPC) systems and artificial intelligence-powered data analytics.
Samsung said the Flashbolt is the industry's first third-generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) 2E memory chip and will deliver twice the capacity of its previous-generation Aquabolt.
"The new 16-gigabyte HBM2E is uniquely suited to maximize high-performance computing systems and help system manufacturers to advance their supercomputers, AI-driven data analytics and state-of-the-art graphics systems in a timely manner," the company said.
Samsung said the Flashbolt offers a data transfer speed of 3.2 gigabits per second (Gbps), while providing a memory bandwidth of 410 gigabytes per second per stack, which is enough to transmit 82 full HD movies in one second.
The South Korean tech giant said it expects to begin volume production of the new DRAM chip in the first half of the year.
"The company will continue providing its second-generation Aquabolt lineup while expanding its third-generation Flashbolt offering, and will further strengthen collaborations with ecosystem partners in next-generation systems," Samsung said.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
4
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
5
Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Hundreds of schools closed to stem spread of new coronavirus