(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 5)

In fact, an increasing number of countries, including the U.S., Japan, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and the Philippines, have imposed entry bans on non-citizens who have been to China recently, despite criticism from Beijing and the WHO guidance. Of course, any measures against the virus should not be driven by xenophobia, racism, fake news or excessive fear. There should be careful consideration of all the factors before Seoul makes any decision concerning inbound and outbound travelers, and they should be evidence-based and consistent, as WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated Monday. China and Ambassador Xing should know this is a matter of our sovereignty.