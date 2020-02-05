(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 5)

As over 400 Chinese citizens have already died from the new coronavirus from Wuhan, Hubei Province, a 16th person has been confirmed as infected in Korea. The person went around Gwangju for about two weeks without being detected. After returning to Korea on Jan. 19 after a trip to Thailand, she went to hospitals in the city because she felt unwell and was diagnosed with the virus on Monday. She may have spread the virus in and around her home city throughout the Lunar New Year's holidays. The developments set off loud alarms on our quarantine front.