Today in Korean history
Feb. 6
1964 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Kenya.
1972 -- The Cheongryong unit, one of the main South Korean contingents that participated in the Vietnam War at the United States' request, returns home.
1996 -- South Korea and Israel sign an investment guarantee and double taxation avoidance accords.
2001 -- Canada establishes diplomatic ties with North Korea, becoming the world's 139th country to do so. Canadian Foreign Minister John Manley said the establishment of diplomatic ties would enhance his country's cooperation with the North, which in turn could contribute to international efforts to denuclearize the North.
2002 -- Park Yong-sung, chairman of South Korea's Doosan Group, is elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee at its general assembly.
2006 -- Tokyo announces it will waive visas for South Korean visitors as a way of boosting ties, enabling South Korean tourists to stay in Japan for up to 90 days without a visa.
2010 -- Robert Park, a Korean-American human rights activist, is released from North Korea after being detained for 43 days for entering the communist state without a visa on Dec. 25, 2009. Park was said to have sought a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il to call for the freedom of religion and shutdown of concentration camps for political dissidents in North Korea.
2018 -- A 9,200-ton North Korean ferry, the Mangyongbong-92, arrives at South Korea's Mukho port in eastern Gangwon Province with a North Korean art troupe that later staged a series of performances to mark the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The arrival of the North Korean art troupe led to the start of inter-Korean exchanges that eventually led to the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April.
2019 -- U.S. President Donald Trump says his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28. The meeting followed the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit held in Singapore in June 2018 but ended without any deal.
