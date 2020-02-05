Soldier shows coronavirus symptoms but tests negative
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- A soldier has tested negative for the new coronavirus after showing some symptoms following a trip to China, the defense ministry has said.
After visiting China's Suzhou region, the Army sergeant arrived back in South Korea on Jan. 23, and then returned to his unit three days later, according to the ministry.
While being quarantined at his base, he developed a fever Tuesday and was hospitalized.
"He tested negative (for the coronavirus)," the ministry said late Tuesday, adding that he will continue to be quarantined in consideration of the incubation period.
As of early Wednesday, South Korea has 16 confirmed cases. No cases have been reported among its service personnel.
As preemptive measures against the virus, the military has put around 800 soldiers who returned from China, Hong Kong or Macao in the past 14 days in isolation and banned service members from traveling to China either for private or business purposes.
The virus is believed to have originated in China's central city of Wuhan, and its incubation period is about 14 days.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea
-
3
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
4
Police to arrest potential patients who refuse to be quarantined
-
5
(LEAD) Hong Sang-soo's new film included in Berlin fest competition lineup
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
2
Daewoo E&C set to bag US$500 mln deal from Mozambique
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei as cases rise sharply
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
4
S. Korea to test all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korean tests positive for virus after Bangkok trip, total now at 16